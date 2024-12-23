Someone needs to tell Elon Musk he isn’t anywhere near as popular as he thinks he is – particularly in this country. The tech billionaire has been courting the leaders of Reform this week, and is said to be mulling a huge donation to the party.

Elon Musk not making many friends in the UK…

Elon has been dabbling in politics recently, successfully aligning himself with Donald Trump and his incoming US administration. The Tesla and SpaceX founder has scored a prime role in the Cabinet – but his presence may already be causing conflict.

In a speech delivered on Sunday, a tetchy Mr. Trump hit-out at claims that Musk was the one pulling the strings. Critics have even started calling him “President Musk”, in light of his increasing prominence as the face of the new government.

X owner lurches further right

Earlier this week, Elon Musk also stated his support for another far-right course, offering his backing to the AfD of Germany. With his cards now fully on the table, the South African-born mogul is making no secret of his desire to influence politics across the world.

However, he’ll likely find a lot of opposition among the British public. As per a new Survation poll, around two-thirds of all respondents said that Musk ‘should not influence UK politics’, rejecting the rumoured multi-million pound deal with Reform.

Majority of Reform voters reject ‘hands-on’ approach from Elon Musk

Crunching the numbers, just 10% of Labour voters would welcome his influence, and 73% of Conservative voters expressed their opposition. Perhaps surprisingly, even a majority of Reform voters aren’t on board with a Musk-backed venture.

From those surveyed, 51% of those who would vote for Nigel Farage’s party say that Elon should not be allowed to influence what happens in Westminster – financially or otherwise. Just 36% of ‘Reformers’ would see his involvement as a positive move…