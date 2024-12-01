How many ways would you say there are to answer a yes or no question? Most of us would likely suggest the answer is two. Victoria Atkins, however, unlocked a few other avenues – much to the chagrin of Sky News host Trevor Phillips.

Tory shadow minister frustrates Sky News host

Atkins serves as the shadow minister for the Environment and Rural Affairs. The Louth-based MP did the media rounds on Sunday, and clashed with Phillips on his flagship political programme, leading to a rather farcical exchange between the pair.

The Conservative representative had been asked to clarify if her proposed cap on migration would apply to seasonal workers, including the fruit pickers who play a crucial role in British farming. Atkins remained obtuse, to the point where her interviewer was forced to simplify his query.

Victoria Atkins avoids ‘yes or no’ question repeatedly

When he straight-forward asked if these workers would be exempt from any proposed caps, Atkins instead bounced off several topics, ranging from the new laws for inheritance tax on farmland, to the recent hike in National Insurance contributions for employers.

“The National Insurance hike is going to cause cash-poor farms to struggle to employ people. This budget was a nightmare for them. On Wednesday we are forcing the government to the despatch box, to see if they are going to stand up for our farmers” | Victoria Atkins

Sky News presenter ‘declares truce’ over line of questioning

This prompted Phillips to then bluntly state that his guest had made ‘a spectacular attempt to avoid the question’. But, when challenged again on the same topic, Atkins made sure she took the long way round…

“We want to have a conversation about this. The measures will be fair. We will formulate this policy and the details of it in the coming months. Kemi Badenoch will set out our principles on this matter. This budget shows how little Labour understands about the countryside.” | Victoria Atkins

The scattergun approach fell flat, however, and she was repeatedly pressed for a more direct answer. After five separate, and fairly earnest attempts from Phillips, he eventually declared a ‘truce’, openly assuming that the opposition party ‘was still working it out’.