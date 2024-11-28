Lib Dem leader Ed Davey wants to beat Wham! and Mariah Carey in this year’s battle for the Christmas Number 1.

Ed Davey has joined forces with Bath Philharmonia’s Young Carers’ Choir to release a charity Christmas single, Love is Enough, making history as the first-ever politician to aim for the Christmas chart-topping spot.

The song, written by six current and former young carers, is a tribute to the caring responsibilities of young carers and the bond they share with the people they care for.

Commenting before the release of his song, Ed Davey said: “When I sang ‘In the Bleak Mid-Winter’ in my local church in 1978, neither I nor my brothers nor my mum fully appreciated how much our lives were all about to change.

“For mum’s cancer was getting worse and I was becoming a young carer. The next two and a half years before my mother eventually died were extremely tough, but they were also full of love. When I heard the opening lyrics to ‘Love is Enough’ – “every second we have left is worth a thousand others” – they struck home and meant so much.

“It was a joy to spend time with this amazing group of young carers, to see their incredible talents, energy and love. With the wonderful Bath Philharmonia, they have created something that I’m sure will strike a chord not only with other young carers – often invisible in our communities – but also with all carers and families.

“I hope people listen to this song and download it and are as impressed as I am by the amazing talent of these young carers. I hope people take some time this Christmas to think about this amazing group of people who look after their loved ones from such an early age.

“This time of year is tough for all carers, particularly young ones – let’s put them in the spotlight.”

The song costs 99p on iTunes and money raised will support Carers Trust and Bath Philharmonia.

