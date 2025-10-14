Donald Trump has spoken out about the photo choice of him after he featured on the cover of Time magazine.

The US President was featured on the cover of the magazine alongside the headline ‘His Triumph’ following his return from Israel and Egypt.

However, Trump said the photo they used “may be the Worst of All Time.”

He took to his social media site, Truth Social, to complain about how the magazine ‘disappeared’ his hair, and “had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

“Really weird,” he said.

“I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing and why?”

However, he did admit that Time had written a “relatively good story about me”.

The article, written by Eric Cortellessa, gave credit to Trump and his team for sealing the Gaza ceasefire deal, and said it “could become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term.”

It claimed the deal marks a “new era” for the region and is now “defined less by conflict than by the possibility of transformation.”

On social media, many have mocked Trump for his reaction, with one account saying Time had ‘broken’ the president.

Trump spoke at the Israeli Knesset, and met with the families of hostages, before travelling to Sharm-el-Sheikh in Egypt for a signing ceremony.

Israel and Hamas began to carry out phase one of the deal on Monday.

The remaining 20 living Israeli hostages were released by Hamas, and Israel released 1,900 Palestinian detainees.

However, Hamas faced criticism for releasing only four of the 28 remaining bodies of deceased hostages.

Israel’s military opened fire on ‘several suspects’ in Gaza on Tuesday, killing six Palestinians, according health authorities.

The IDF said they opened fire after suspects crossed the line of withdrawal and approached forces in a ‘violation of the agreement’.