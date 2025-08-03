Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for a third time after ‘ending three wars’.

The 79-year-old who promised to be a peacemkaer has been tipped for the award by three different countries including Pakistan, Israel and most recently, Cambodia.

This comes in the wake of conflict between Cambodia and Thailand, which has killed 45 people.

The US president called on Thailand’s acting prime minister, Phumtham Wechayachai to cool things down before a ceasefire was agreed two days later.

Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol extended his gratitude to Trump for intervening, saying he deserved to be nominated for the medal.

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said her boss was the one who made it happen.

She wrote on social media: “Give him the Nobel Peace Prize!”

This nomination follows that of Benjamin Netanyahu who gave Trump a glowing recommendation last month.

The Israeli Prime Minister gave his nomination following Trump’s intervention in their conflict with Iran, when B-2 bombers struck a trio of Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

While Pakistan said they had decided to formally recommend the Commander-in-Chief as Trump ensured Pakistan kept up a ceasefire with India.

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation,” the south Asian nation’s Government said.

The US President was in line to secure four nominations; however, a high-ranking Ukrainian politician withdrew his nomination earlier this year over fears the Republican would never stop Russia’s war against Kyiv.