Bernie Sanders left halfway through Donald Trump’s first address to Congress since winning the US election.

On Tuesday, the president addressed a joint session of Congress six weeks after starting his second term in office.

In a rambling speech that lasted just under one hour and 39 minutes – making it the longest annual address to Congress since 1964 – Trump outlined his vision for his second term.

The address took place in a raucous atmosphere as Trump was loudly cheered and clapped by Republicans, whilst being heckled by Democrats.

One person who decided he didn’t want to hand around to listen to Trump’s goading and bragging was Bernie Sanders, who left Congress early.

As he walked out of the session, he told reporters: “My speech is going to be better.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders after leaving Trump’s address to Congress early: “My speech is going to be better.” pic.twitter.com/BfIdUvxcsX — Kristen Eskow (@KristenEskow) March 5, 2025

Several Democrats voiced their opposition to Trump’s words during the address, with a number holding up signs saying “Musk steals”, “false” and “this is a lie.”

And Sanders wasn’t the only one to leave early. Dozens of Democrats left the chamber during the speech, whilst Texas congressman Al Green was ejected within five minutes after he repeatedly heckled the president.

Meanwhile, many Democratic women wore pink pantsuits to the chamber in protest, and some had the words “Resist” printed on the backs of their shirts.

