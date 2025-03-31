Donald Trump has said he was ‘not joking’ about the possibility of running for a third term as US President, despite the constitution saying he can’t.

He has previously made a number of comments suggesting a third term could be on the cards, as he quipped ‘am I allowed to run again?’ in January of this year.

Just last month he asked supporters: “Should I run again? You tell me.”

As it stands, no US President can serve more than two terms in the White House. The eight-year maximum stay also applies to non-consecutive terms, like Trump’s. Overturning the rule in Congress would prove to be a highly difficult exercise.

Days after Trump’s second inauguration, a Republican politician, Andy Ogles, began promoting an amendment that would change the rules in the US constitution that prevent a president from running for more than two terms.

Ogles amendment would change that rule to three terms and no more than two consecutive terms in office, which would mean Trump could run in 2028.

To secure a Constitutional amendment, two-thirds of the house would have to vote in favour of the proposal. Given the near-even split of Republicans and Democrats in the legislative body – and the potential concerns of some GOP officials – this is a non-starter.

However, it is a sign that a potential third term for Trump is being worked on by some members of his party.

In a recent interview with NBC, Trump clarified that he was ‘not joking’ when he talked about the possibility of a third term.

He said: “A lot of people want me to do it. But, I mean, I basically tell them we have a long way to go, you know, it’s very early in the administration. I’m focused on the current.”

Reporter: You said you were not joking about a third term. Does that mean you’re not planning to leave office?



Trump: I have had more people ask me to have a 3rd term which in a way is a 4th term because the 2020 election was totally rigged…I don't want to talk about it because… pic.twitter.com/Kq5P4eidUF — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 31, 2025

He told the outlet that he ‘liked working’. When he was asked to clarify his comments he said, ‘I’m not joking,’ adding that ‘it is far too early to think about it’.

He suggested that there are ‘methods which you could do it’ before the outlet then explored these options with the 47th President.

He was asked whether his Vice President JD Vance could run in 2028 and then surrender the presidency to Trump, the current White House incumbent said ‘that’s one’ before adding ‘but there are others, too’.

