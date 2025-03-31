Rating

Food: 8/10

Service: 9/10

Atmosphere: 8/10

Overall: 8.5/10

IN DETAIL:

For many Londoners visiting North Norfolk coast between Thornham in the west and Kelling in the east seems like a journey to the edge of the World, however for many years it has been a favourite destination for those who know and love it, a real case of ‘if you know you know’.

The relatively unspoilt villages and countryside, big skies, and long empty beaches attract a loyal set of repeat visitors and second home owners. The long drive from London only seems to add to the sense of having arrived somewhere special. However, what has always been missing is a choice of decent and reliable dining options, the challenges of maintaining good chefs and high standards in a seasonal and relatively remote area (sorry locals but it is a long way from the action), has meant with a few honourable exceptions the choice has always been limited.

Fortunately, with the last year’s opening of NEST FARMHOUSE just outside the village of Docking (10 minutes from the coast and the popular sailing village of Brancaster), this is changing. Nest Farmhouse is part of the same group that includes the Michelin starred Restaurant St. Barts, and the well regarded Nest, both in London.

Nest Farmhouse is situated in a modern purpose-built structure with rooms surrounded by a continuous veranda on each floor making it perfect for a weekend stay. The restaurant is in an attractive, capacious light filled room. The tables are well spaced apart (for once), and there’s a lounge area, and an open kitchen.

So, what about the food? My guests and I dined well with a high standard of cooking and presentation. The menu was not overlarge but made up of elevated but unfussy crowd pleasers, there was something there to please most diners. An excellent mussel parfait and, a generous lamb croquette went down well (though the latter was a little over salted to my taste). Our main courses included an excellent cod dish and a perfectly cooked pork chop, both hit the spot. For dessert, a confection using Salt Marsh coffee (the beans dried locally in sea air), divided opinion, though not sufficiently to leave anything on the plate.

The service was welcoming, and we were grateful for the tour of the rooms – it’s always a good sign when someone front of house is happy to spare a few minutes to show guests the facilities and answer their questions.

The menu prices are fairly typical, and one can easily pay more to be disappointed elsewhere locally.

Nest Farmhouse is a welcome addition to the north Norfolk dining scene, producing high quality food that raises the game in an area not usually known for its restaurants.

With Easter approaching I look forward to my next trip to the coast and having an opportunity to eat there again.

THE FACTS

Restaurant opening times:

Dinner: Wednesday to Saturday 18:00-21:00

Lunch: Thursday, Friday & Saturday 12:00-14:30

Sunday: 12:00-16:30

Rooms available year round.

Location

Fakenham Rd, Docking, King’s Lynn PE31 8PX

To find it: Google Maps directions

Telephone: 07487 553194

Reservations: www.opentable.co.ukhttps://nestfarmhouse.co.uk

Website: nestfarmhouse.co.uk