It’s a mystery that has remained in public discourse for 130 years, but the real identity of Jack the Ripper has finally been confirmed through a DNA match.

Jack The Ripper is one of the most recognisable names in the world – for all the wrong reasons. The infamous serial killer tortured and murdered women in London in the late 19th century.

The identity of the woman-slayer has long been shrouded in mystery, until a major leap forward in the case in recent weeks.

A Polish barber by the name of Aaron Kosminski was a suspect at the time of the five murders in Whitechapel, east London, in 1888.

It seems now that investigators at the time were on the right track, but were unable to arrest Kosminski they had no proof of his involvement – until now.

A bloodstained shawl said to have been found on the body of one of the victims – which was purchased at auction in 2007 by author and Ripper researcher Russell Edwards – was recently found to have the DNA of both the victim and Kosminski.

In October, the Daily Mail revealed that Mr Edwards had uncovered new evidence of Kosminski’s links to the highly secretive Freemasons which may have motivated his sadistic killings and shielded him from law enforcement, ensuring he was locked away in an asylum, where he eventually died.

Now Mr Edwards has hired a legal team to fight for an inquest on the grounds that there is further evidence for a coroner to consider about the circumstances of the death and, crucially, who was responsible.

Aaron Kosminski was a Polish immigrant who worked as a barber upon moving to London. He was only a young man when he embarked on his killing spree – 23 years old to be exact.

To uncover the killer’s identity, Kosminski’s oldest brother’s great-great-granddaughter actually helped Edwards.

She provided a DNA sample that was able to be matched with that of the shawl.

The development has provided a sense of comfort and close to the family of the women who died.

Karen Miller, the great-great-great-granddaughter of one of the victims, Catherine Eddowes, told the Daily Mail: “Having the real person legally named in a court, which can consider all the evidence, would be a form of justice for the victims.”

“The name Jack the Ripper has become sensationalised,” she added. “It has gone down in history as this famous character.

“It has all been about him, this iconic name, but people have forgotten about the victims who did not have justice at the time.

“We have got the proof, now we need this inquest to legally name the killer.”

Ms Miller continued: “It would mean a lot to me, to my family, to a lot of people to finally have this crime solved.”

Kosminski’s descendants have reportedly supported calls for a new inquest.

When the original inquest was held on October 4, 1888, a verdict of ‘wilful murder’ was returned. But police were still hunting for the serial killer at the time.

Under the law, the Attorney General has to grant permission for any application to the High Court for a further inquest.

