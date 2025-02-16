Nothing sums up diplomatic relations between Canada and the US right now than this. Fans who gathered in Montreal to watch both nations take each other on in an international ice hockey match gave the Star Spangled Banner very little respect.
ALSO READ: Trump says people don’t work from home after spending ‘half his presidency’ at Florida home
The gloves are off! Hockey players throw hands in chaotic opening
The US ran out as eventual winners, claiming a 3-1 victory away from home. The game promised fireworks, and boy, it didn’t disappoint. There were three huge fights between opposing players within the first nine seconds.
Canadian hockey fans give hostile reception to US anthem
Despite the score, many will remember the game for the obvious hostilities shown by the Canadian fans towards their southern neighbours. Although the US anthem has been booed in the past, there was a notable level of vitriol on display here.
Why was the US anthem booed so loudly?
The boos were accompanied by jeers, and momentarily drowned out the singing. A few patriotic Americans continued to belt the anthem out in the stands, but they were vastly outnumbered by the fervent home fans.
The rebellious reception comes at a time where US/Canada relations are approaching an all-time low. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on their nation to the north, while also vowing to make them America’s ’51st state’.
Diplomatic relations strained further
The antagonistic tone from Co-Presidents Trump and Musk has gone down like a lead balloon over the border. In response, Canada has also promised to impose retaliatory tariffs, with the government also encouraging citizens to buy local instead of US goods.
Coming up to their fourth week in power, the Trump Administration continues to break away from diplomatic norms. With their rhetoric becoming increasingly isolating, perhaps Canadians won’t be the only fans giving the Yanks some grief…