Donald Trump has finally addressed the rumours that swept across social media over the weekend, claiming the President of the United States had died.

Before diving into his response, it’s worth looking at how the speculation began.

The “Trump is dead” narrative took hold after photos surfaced showing the president with a bruised hand while signing an executive order. Adding to the speculation, Trump has not made any public appearances for three consecutive days.

Fueling the frenzy further were remarks from his vice president, JD Vance, which only intensified the chatter. As a result, the phrase “Trump is dead” quickly began trending across platforms like Facebook and X.

Just this week, vice-president Vance was asked by USA Today if he was prepared to step up to the plate if Trump was struck down by a successful assassination attempt.

“Terrible tragedies happen,” he replied. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people. And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Responding to the speculation, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

The President was linking to a post from another user making comments on former president Joe Biden’s health.

The user added that the “media freaks out if Trump disappears for 24 hours”.