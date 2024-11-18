Dominic Grieve and Caroline Lucas have been unveiled as the new Co-Presidents of European Movement UK, the organisation has revealed at its AGM in London.

European Movement UK was formed in 1949 by Sir Winston Churchill to prevent further conflict between European countries.

It remains a cross-party organisation campaigning on the benefits of close ties between the UK and EU.

Grieve and Lucas represent two distinct ends of the political spectrum and embody the spirit of cross-party collaboration essential to addressing the challenges facing the UK today.

Commenting on the announcement, Lord Heseltine, who is stepping down as President but will continue as a patron, said: “The return of Donald Trump to the White House, Labour’s proposed ‘reset’ in UK-EU relations, and the UK’s urgent need for economic growth underscore the importance of strengthening cooperation with our European partners.

“With over 23,000 members, a powerful grassroots network, and strong connections across the political landscape, European Movement UKs uniquely positioned to drive this agenda forward, delivering tangible benefits for people and businesses across the UK.”

Caroline Lucas, the UK’s first Green Party MP, said: “It’s a huge honour to have been appointed as Co-President of the European Movement, especially at such a pivotal time. The prospect of Donald Trump in the White House should focus minds on the importance of being guided by our values, and on urgently rebuilding our relationship with the EU as the best way to ensure economic, security and climate resilience.

“This is a fight for our planet, for fairness, and for future generations. The European Movement UK is a dynamic cross-party force, and Dominic Grieve and I are committed to building a closer, stronger relationship with Europe to drive meaningful change.”

Dominic Grieve KC, former Attorney General, said: “In an era where global challenges continue to multiply—from continued Russian aggression in Ukraine to the resurgence of authoritarianism—the United Kingdom’s relationship with Europe is more crucial than ever.

“We must strengthen cooperation to bolster our collective security, drive economic prosperity, and uphold the rule of law. A closer, more effective partnership with the EU is the only way to safeguard our shared values and protect our way of life.

“As Co-Presidents of European Movement UK, Caroline Lucas and I will be proudly working to put the UK back at the heart of Europe.”

Related: ‘He can’t keep saying no to reality’ – Starmer urged to reverse Brexit policy