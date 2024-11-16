Politicians, MPs, and Parliamentarians alike have tried their best to avoid the elephant in the room in recent months. But the spectre of Brexit is simply becoming too big to ignore, and Keir Starmer is now being urged to agree to one of the EU’s biggest demands.

Brexit shockwaves prompt calls for greater alignment with EU

An unprecedented statement from the Bank of England this week finally broke the Brexit omerta. Governor Andrew Bailey directly blamed slow growth on the UK’s decision to leave the EU, highlighting just how sluggish growth has been following our divorce from the trading bloc.

The comments come at a time where the PM is working to ‘reset’ the UK’s relationship with the European Union. But his pursuit of individual agreements with states isn’t exactly moving at warp speed – and one issue in particular is starting to raise its head again.

It’s understood that the EU are very keen to re-establish the youth mobility scheme – another freedom lost to Brexit. The programme allows young adults to travel freely between the UK and EU member states, granting them the right to work and build livelihoods overseas.

Youth mobility ‘top of the agenda’ – but will Starmer go ahead?

With the European Council reportedly in discussions about implementing the changes, an agreement will need to be forged with the UK government. Sir Keir has previously ruled out a straightforward youth mobility policy. But his hand could be forced by geopolitics.

The US election has put Donald Trump back in the White House. His ‘America First’ stance could put America at odds with the EU, and leave the UK further isolated on the world stage. Starmer may have to soften his stance on reversing elements of Brexit – including youth mobility.

PM Starmer told to ‘act in good faith’ in future EU negotiations

Mike Galsworthy is Chair of European Movement. The pro-EU analyst is now urging Keir Starmer to accept any proposal from the EU which puts ‘youth opportunity’ back on the bill. The Labour leader has also been told to ‘stop saying no to the UK’s Brexit reality’.

“The EU expects a conversation on youth opportunity and mobility in any negotiations with Keir Starmer. He cannot keep saying ‘no’ to reality forever. It makes it all the more bizarre a position to maintain when the UK public overwhelmingly back the principle.”

“It would clearly do a power of good. Furthermore, the EU has never negotiated such a youth mobility scheme before, so Starmer has carte blanche to approach it in a way that is bespoke for Britain. [Ignoring this] would seem short of acting in good faith.” | Mike Galsworthy