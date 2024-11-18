GB News followers have been up in arms about the news that almost 10,000 foreign nations have been deported since Keir Starmer took office in July.

Despite claiming to be the party that lowers immigration, the Tories struggled to deliver any meaningful results during their time in office aside from a few three-word slogans.

Starmer’s Labour, meanwhile, has managed to charter some of the largest-ever return flights in history of late, with 629 people deported on three flights alone in the last week.

More charter flights are also planned before the end of the year, which could see these numbers rise even further.

It has left GB News’s audience baffled over how a slogan-free administration has been able to achieve so much.

On X (formerly Twitter), one person tweeted that they simply “don’t believe” the figures to be true, while others called for flight records and a roll call for all those present to be made public.

Adam Luxon, thankfully, was able to see through the hypocrisy of it all.

He posted: “Notice how the same people in the comments who wanted Deportations are now mad that there are deportations?

“They are the definition of grifters.”

The cognitive dissonance in the comments section is off the scale!



Their brains are self combusting with the news that LABOUR are actually deporting immigrants who have no right to be here – in greater numbers than the Tories ever achieved



It’s called a functioning government👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/87PkxjxVYc — Emma 💛💙🇩🇰🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MonkEmma) November 17, 2024

