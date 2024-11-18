A man in Chile was left flabbergasted when he checked his bank account on payday to discover he had been paid 330 times more than he should have done.

The man who has not been named, worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos (Cial), a company which produces cold cut meats in Chile.

He usually received 500,000 pesos ($525) for his work.

However, one payday he was surprised to find that a payment of 165,398,851 Chilean pesos ($173,668.79) had accidentally been sent to him by the company instead.

Cial’s human resources department quickly spotted the error and attempted to recall the money, and the employee obliged by agreeing to go to his bank the next morning and make sure the money got sent back, Dario Financiero reported.

However, when the next day came, the man did not show up to work, and his employers were unable to contact him despite their repeated efforts via call, text, and WhatsApp.

The employee ghosted the company, though he hired a lawyer who got in touch to say he’d officially resigned.

The company launched legal action against him in an attempt to get the money back.

“He was informed and clarified that this money did not correspond to the payment of any service,” Chilean legal documents claim, as per Diario Financiero.

Cial accused the employee of misappropriation of funds with the hope of recovering some of the lost money but six months later, in December 2022, he had still not been tracked down by police.

With 330 pay checks in the bank, he had no need to resurface anytime soon.

