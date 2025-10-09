The world is a pretty mental place right now, and nothing is more indicative of that than Donald Trump being the frontrunner for one of humanity’s most prestigious awards, the Nobel Peace Prize.

First established in 1895 and first awarded in 1901, the Nobel Peace Prize is one of the five awards established by the will of Swede Alfred Nobel, which rewards people and groups for progressing humanity.

The categories are in Peace, Chemistry, Physics, Physiology or Medicine, and Literature.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump: ‘We took the freedom of speech away’

The rumours have been swirling for some time that Trump could have a rather sizeable foot in the door for the award, notably after being nominated by multiple world leaders, claiming to have ended seven wars.

These include Hun Manet and Government of Cambodia, Benjamin Netanyahu and the Government of Israel, and Asim Munir and the Government of Pakistan.

Cambodia nominated Trump “for his crucial role in restoring peace and stability at the border between Thailand and Cambodia”.

Pakistan put his name forward for “his attempts to de-escalate the 2025 India-Pakistan conflict, seeking a resolution through dialogue and backchannel diplomacy, while emphasizing the principles of restraint, regional stability, and the prevention of armed escalation, despite India’s stated refusal of third-party mediation and its insistence on bilateral engagement”.

Meanwhile, Israel nominated the US president “in recognition of his pursuit of peace and security in the Middle East and Trump’s role in brokering the Abraham Accords and the ceasefire and hostage releases in Gaza”.

Trump himself has even suggested his deserving nature of the award, claiming to have ended at least seven wars during his premiership – although he’s often seemed confused about which conflicts he’s supposedly ended.

At the end of August Trump said: “I’ve done six wars, I’ve ended six wars.

“If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn’t do any ceasefires.”

The following day, in an interview with Fox News, he revised the number to seven wars.

He claims to have ended wars between

Thailand and Cambodia

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Israel and Iran

India and Pakistan

Egypt and Ethiopia

Serbia and Kosovo

His claim of stopping seven wars, as you’d expect, involves a fair bit of twisting of reality and has been discredited by many.

But, with a peace deal said to be agreed between Israel and Hamas, Trump could soon be claiming an eight war ended to boot with a potentially shiny Nobel Prize.