Donald Trump has said the quiet part loud by saying his administration “took the freedom of speech away” with an executive order.

Speaking to reporters on October 8 during a roundtable discussion on the antifa (anti-fascist) movement, Trump made the comment in reference to flag burnings.

“We took the freedom of speech away, because that’s been through the courts, and the courts said you have freedom of speech but what has happened is when they burn the flag it agitates and irritates crowds,” he said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, on both sides, and you end up with riots.”

READ NEXT: Greta Thunberg hits back at Trump’s ‘anger problems’ comments

The president made the comments after referencing conservative influencer Nick Sortor, who reported being attacked after attempting to stop a flag burning at a protest, USA Today reports.

Trump: We took the freedom of speech away pic.twitter.com/rQREj3879x — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 8, 2025

Back in August, Trump signed an executive order directing his administration to prosecute people who burn the US flag.

The order describes the flag as the country’s “most sacred and cherished symbol” and said its desecration is “uniquely offensive and provocative.”

This is despite the fact that back in 1989, the US Supreme Court ruled that flag burning is protected speech under the First Amendment.

Arresting people for burning flags is just one way in which Trump has decided to clamp down on free speech.

Whether it’s pressuring TV networks to get rid of shows and presenters who criticise his government, refusing to take questions from outlets he doesn’t like, clamping down on student protests or labelling law firms national security threats, it’s safe to say that free speech is significantly under threat in the US.

Trump isn’t even trying to hide it anymore.