Donald Trump is the joint-favourite to win the Nobel Peace Prize, along with a staunch critic of Vladimir Putin.

Whilst, Trump’s summit with the Russian president failed to deliver a breakthrough on achieving peace in Ukraine, the Republican remains the front-runner to win the coveted prize.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have the US president at 5/2 to win the award, tied with Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexai Navalny.

Since Navalny’s death last year, Yulia has been an open critic of Putin and carried on her late husband’s fight against the Russian president.

Whether or not Trump wins the Nobel prize he so desperately wants will depend almost entirely on the situation in Ukraine.

Even Hillary Clinton, who went up against Trump in the 2016 presidential election, has said she would nominate him for the peace prize if he can broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking to the Daily Express, Patrick Basham, director of the US-based Democracy Institute, said Trump now has “his imprint” on the war in Ukraine.

He said: “It’s no longer just Biden’s war, the Democrats’ war or the neocons’ war.

“It’s also Trump’s war and that means Trump’s peace, if it comes to that. His biggest dilemma is that, while he can sell getting out, he fears that he won’t get all of the glory of ending it if it appears or is sold as he just gave Putin everything he wanted.”