A documentary on Gaza commissioned for the BBC, only to later be dropped from the broadcaster’s schedule, will now be aired on Channel 4 this week. A top executive at the network says the programme will examine evidence of ‘grave breaches of international law’ by Israeli forces.

When will Doctors Under Attack be screened by Channel 4?

The BBC came under fire for its decision to pull the plug on ‘Doctors Under Attack’, which has been produced by Basement Films. This is the company’s third film they have made about the current conflict in Gaza, and one they have also labelled as ‘the most difficult’.

The stand-alone documentary will air at 22:00 on Wednesday 2 July. In a press release issued by Channel 4, the network insists that the film has been ‘fully fact-checked’, and that the necessary due diligence has been carried out to meet OFCOM’s editorial guidelines.

“It is a forensic investigation into Israeli military attacks on hospitals in Gaza. It also examines allegations of the targeting and abuse of doctors and healthcare workers in Gaza. The film has been fact-checked to ensure it meets Channel 4 editorial and OFCOM standards.”

“The film examines allegations that Israeli forces… are in breach of international law. Every one of Gaza’s 36 main hospitals has now been attacked or destroyed by Israel, with people forced to evacuate and healthcare workers reportedly killed, imprisoned and tortured.” | Channel 4

The film received the green-light over the weekend, ahead of Wednesday’s air date. Louisa Compton, Channel 4’s Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual and Sport, has praised the broadcaster for committing itself to ‘brave and fearless journalism’.

“This is a meticulously reported and important film examining evidence which supports allegations of grave breaches of international law by Israeli forces that deserves to be widely seen and exemplifies Channel 4’s commitment to brave and fearless journalism.” | Louisa Compton