Private Eye editor Ian Hislop has condemned the Metropolitan Police’s ‘ludicrous’ decision to stop updating the public over #Partygate fines until the local elections take place in May.

A Met spokesperson said: “While the investigation will continue during the pre-election period, due to the restrictions around communicating before the May local elections, we will not provide further updates until after 5 May.”

Hislop gave a passionate verdict on the situation on Friday’s episode of Have I Got News For You, calling for the police to be investigated over its decision.

Hislop said: “The police have said ‘well we won’t issue any more fines until the local elections, because we don’t want the electorate to know what’s going on. That would ruin the point of democracy…

“I mean, it’s just ludicrous. I think the police should be investigated as to why they’re not issuing these fines. Why not?”

