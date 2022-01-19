David Davis(Tory MP) calls for Boris Johnson to go. "You have sat there too long for all the good you have done, in the name of God go" #PMQs pic.twitter.com/FmgswdQBpW

Echoing a famous Oliver Cromwell quote – which was levelled at Neville Chamberlain by Leo Amery in 1940 – Davis said: “You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go!”

Referring to Johnson’s car-crash Sky News interview on Tuesday, Davis said that the prime minister had “done the opposite of that”.

Davis, who served as Brexit secretary under Theresa May, announced that he expects his leaders “to shoulder responsibility for the actions they take”.

Tory grandee David Davis delivered a hammer blow to Boris Johnson at PMQs on Wednesday, telling the prime minister to resign in the House of Commons.

Since you are here

Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.

Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.

Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.

If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.

To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.

The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.

The shop can be found here.

You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .