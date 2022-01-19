Tory grandee David Davis delivered a hammer blow to Boris Johnson at PMQs on Wednesday, telling the prime minister to resign in the House of Commons.
Davis, who served as Brexit secretary under Theresa May, announced that he expects his leaders “to shoulder responsibility for the actions they take”.
Referring to Johnson’s car-crash Sky News interview on Tuesday, Davis said that the prime minister had “done the opposite of that”.
Echoing a famous Oliver Cromwell quote – which was levelled at Neville Chamberlain by Leo Amery in 1940 – Davis said: “You have sat there too long for all the good you have done. In the name of God, go!”
Watch his intervention here.
More follows