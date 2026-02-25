Kemi Badenoch has been accused of ‘gutter politics’ after she labelled Labour the “paedo defenders party” during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.

During Wednesday’s session in the Commons, the Tory leader hit out at Keir Starmer for having “the cheek to talk about my party being smaller.”

“His party is smaller too, including one MP who was arrested for child sex offences,” she continued. “So perhaps before he gets on his high horse, he should ask why his backbenchers are saying they’re being called the ‘paedo defenders party.'”

The comment drew a furious reaction from the Labour benches, with speaker Lindsay Hoyle calling for calm in the chamber.

Badenoch went on to say: “I know they don’t like it, but I haven’t said anything that’s not true.”

'They are being called the paedo defenders party'



Kemi Badenoch claims that Labour backbenchers are worried about how the party is seen.



She hit out at Sir Keir Starmer during a heated exchange at PMQs on student loans pic.twitter.com/g3bBY79qke — ITVPolitics (@ITVNewsPolitics) February 25, 2026

Reacting on social media, many condemned Badenoch for the line, accusing her of “gutter politics” and stooping to a new low.

Kemi Badenoch embraces the politics of the gutter & smear saying people call Labour "the paedo defenders party." Awful & desperate politics from a politician who as a minister not ONCE raised the issue of grooming gangs. #PMQs — Gerry Hassan (@GerryHassan) February 25, 2026

Kemi straight in to the gutter. And that’s why people won’t vote for her. Nasty politics. #pmqs — Fiona-Natasha Syms (@fifisyms) February 25, 2026

Others said it was “shameful” behaviour from the leader of the opposition and a “disgrace.”

Shameful. — Brian Bradley (@bradley915) February 25, 2026

A new low from the LOTO — Alex ( We have a Two Tier Education System) (@alexhrbfc) February 25, 2026

