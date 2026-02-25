Kemi Badenoch has been accused of ‘gutter politics’ after she labelled Labour the “paedo defenders party” during this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
During Wednesday’s session in the Commons, the Tory leader hit out at Keir Starmer for having “the cheek to talk about my party being smaller.”
“His party is smaller too, including one MP who was arrested for child sex offences,” she continued. “So perhaps before he gets on his high horse, he should ask why his backbenchers are saying they’re being called the ‘paedo defenders party.'”
The comment drew a furious reaction from the Labour benches, with speaker Lindsay Hoyle calling for calm in the chamber.
Badenoch went on to say: “I know they don’t like it, but I haven’t said anything that’s not true.”
Reacting on social media, many condemned Badenoch for the line, accusing her of “gutter politics” and stooping to a new low.
Others said it was “shameful” behaviour from the leader of the opposition and a “disgrace.”