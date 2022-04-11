Brexiteer Daniel Hannan ended up with egg on his face after he credited a new trading arrangement with Ukraine on the UK’s split with the European Union.
The prime minister headed to Kyiv on Saturday to unveil Britain’s latest package of support for the war-torn region.
Boris Johnson committed to new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, as well as further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500m [£385m] in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.
This comes alongside the £394 million the UK has provided in grant aid and will help ensure the continued running of vital humanitarian services for Ukrainians.
Johnson also responded to the request of the Ukrainian government by liberalising all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and providing customs easements, which Mr Hannan appeared to credit Brexit for.
As you can see from the reactions below and, indeed, this Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement in place since (you guessed it) 2016, he was well wide of the mark:
Related: ‘Democracy at risk’ as just 6% say voters have most influence over political decisions