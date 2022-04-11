Brexiteer Daniel Hannan ended up with egg on his face after he credited a new trading arrangement with Ukraine on the UK’s split with the European Union.

The prime minister headed to Kyiv on Saturday to unveil Britain’s latest package of support for the war-torn region.

Boris Johnson committed to new military assistance of 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, as well as further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $500m [£385m] in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking our total loan guarantee to up to $1 billion.

This comes alongside the £394 million the UK has provided in grant aid and will help ensure the continued running of vital humanitarian services for Ukrainians.

Johnson also responded to the request of the Ukrainian government by liberalising all tariffs on imports from Ukraine and providing customs easements, which Mr Hannan appeared to credit Brexit for.

As you can see from the reactions below and, indeed, this Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreement in place since (you guessed it) 2016, he was well wide of the mark:

EU already did it years ago. As you well know. https://t.co/Nn0LZdkvE0 — Liz Rice 🐝 (@lizrice) April 10, 2022

The EU removed nearly all tariff barriers in relation to Ukraine 5 years ago. Of course Hannan know this because when talking about the future UKTCA people looked at the UkraineEU “deep & comprehensive free trade agreement” as a potential model. pic.twitter.com/7x3ihDlu9N — Jessica Simor QC (@JMPSimor) April 10, 2022

Ukraine's deal with the EU had already scrapped up to 99% of tariffs, and included other benefits too.



Huge over-egging going on here. Enough to make a Guinness world record omelette.



But hey, when you've nothing true to say, make stuff up, right? pic.twitter.com/WstuJ0NLjN — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) April 10, 2022

