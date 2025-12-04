The wife of the owner of the Daily Mail made a £50,000 donation to Reform UK earlier this year.

New figures from the Electoral Commission about donations to political parties in the third quarter of 2025 show that Claudia Harmsworth donated the sum to Nigel Farage’s party on September 30.

Harmsworth is the wife of Lord Rothermere, owner of the Daily Mail, i and Metro.

READ NEXT: A Tory–Reform election pact would be doomed to fail

Reacting on X to the donation, some suggested it was a potential sign of who the traditionally Tory-supporting press could give their backing to at the next election.

New: Lady Rothermere, wife of the owner of the Daily Mail, gave Reform UK £50,000 in Q3. A potential indicator of where the Tory press could go at the next election. — James Heale (@JAHeale) December 4, 2025

So the Daily Mail owner's wife has just given £50,000 to Nigel Farage's Reform UK pic.twitter.com/fc2i8dfLb6 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) December 4, 2025

Elsewhere in the Electoral Commission figures, it was revealed that Reform had received a record donation of £9,000,000 from former Conservative and Brexit donor Christopher Harborne.

The donation, made in August this year, is Reform’s biggest ever and is the largest political donation on record from a living person.

Harborne is a Thailand-based aviation entrepreneur and crypto investor who has donated millions to the party in 2019 and 2020 when it was known as the Brexit Party.