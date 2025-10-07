The 2025 Tory Party conference is proving to be one for the history books.

Whether it’s swathes of empty seats for major speeches, fringe events being cancelled due to poor attendance or embarrassing spelling gaffes, or councillors defecting to Reform midway through, the Tories’ conference in Manchester has been an omnishambles, as a certain Mr Tucker would say.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get anymore laughable, along comes Chris Philp to try his hand at stand-up comedy.

Yes, the Shadow Home Secretary decided that the way to get the crowd going at the conference was to crack a few jokes.

After starting off with a joke about his wife, Philp went on to take aim at Keir Starmer’s government.

He quipped that the ‘one-in, one-out’ policy was actually to do with home secretaries instead of illegal immigrants, before taking a pop at Andy Burnham “who apparently believes anything.”

Even playing to an audience of Tory MPs, supporters and members, the jokes were met by a wall of silence.

Best for Britain posted a compilation of the gags on X, and we’ll warn you, it’s a level of cringe that even David Brent would struggle to achieve.

If I cringe any harder at the Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp's stand-up comedy routine, I may fold in on myself, collapsing into a PSR-J0952–0607-style neutron star of vicarious embarrassment. ~AA pic.twitter.com/pdKkEh9asJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 7, 2025

Reacting on X, one person put it best when they simply wrote: “SOMEONE ADVISE HIM NEVER TO DO THIS AGAIN IN PUBLIC.”