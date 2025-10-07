There was an embarrassing moment for Kemi Badenoch during a BBC interview as she tried to deny the swathes of empty seats at the Tory party conference.

As we approach the end of party conference season, this week has been the turn of the Tories – and you’d be forgiven for having no idea about it.

Social media has been awash with pictures of empty seats for major speeches, reports of fringe events being cancelled due to lack of attendance, and a humiliating spelling gaffe.

Despite the amount of visual evidence of how sparsely attended the conference is, Tory leader Badenoch seems to be trying to convince herself otherwise.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of BBC Breakfast, presenter Sally Nugent asked Badenoch how concerned she was that “the hall is half empty during big speeches” at the conference.

As the BBC then showed viewers footage of empty seats at the conference, Badenoch argued what Nugent had said was “simply not true.”

The news presenter then informed the beleaguered politician that viewers were seeing pictures of the “empty hall,” including images from shadow chancellor Mel Stride’s speech.

You can watch the exchange below.