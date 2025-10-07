Greta Thunberg has hit back at Donald Trump after he labelled her a “troublemaker” who has “an anger management problem.”

Thunberg was part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which Israeli forces intercepted and blocked from reaching the Gaza Strip last week.

The 22-year-old was subsequently deported along with 170 other activists.

Following Thunberg’s detainment and deportation, Donald Trump was asked for his thoughts on Israel arresting and deporting activists trying to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Speaking to reporters In the Oval Office on Monday, the US president said Thunberg is “just a troublemaker.”

He continued: “She’s no longer into the environment, now she’s into this. She’s a troublemaker. She has an anger management problem.

“I think she should see a doctor. She needs anger… if you ever watch her…she’s a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy. No, you can have her. You can have her. She’s just a troublemaker.”

Can you believe that Trump said this about Greta Thunberg:



"She's a troublemaker, she has a mental problem, she's crazy, I think she needs to see a doctor. You can take her, take her."



Billions the world over beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/a4suMWxFFG — PalMedia (@PalMediaOrg) October 6, 2025

Thunberg has since responded to Trump’s comments, hitting back at him. In a post on Instagram, she wrote: “I heard Donald Trump once again has expressed his very flattering opinions on my character, and I appreciate his concerns for my mental health.

“To Trump: I would kindly receive any recommendations you might have to deal with these so-called ‘anger management problems’ since, judging by your impressive track record, you seem to be suffering from them too.”

Greta Thunberg Respond To Trump Statement On Her: pic.twitter.com/Lqj9GnQRPR — Global Sumud Flotilla (@GlobalSumud) October 7, 2025

The quarrel between Trump and Thunberg follows the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla trying to break Israel’s sea blockade of Gaza.

The last boat of the fleet, the Marinette, had been trailing behind the other vessels and was still on its course to Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after Israeli troops intercepted and stormed 41 other vessels in the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining the activists on board only to deport them later.

The interception of the flotilla unleashed large-scale demonstrations worldwide as well as large gatherings at airports to welcome the deportees.

Multiple activists who were released in the last few days have since given testimonies on alleged mistreatment by Israeli authorities.