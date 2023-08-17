Conservative Member of Parliament, John Glen, found himself in an awkward predicament during his appearance on the Today Programme.

Despite attempting to assert that the UK economy was thriving, he faced the challenge of addressing concerns over elevated inflation rates, lackluster productivity, and sluggish growth.

The most recent inflation data, unveiled today, exhibited a notable decline to 6.8% in July from June’s 7.9%, with the reduction primarily attributed to a decrease in energy prices.

Nonetheless, labor unions like Unite cautioned that workers are still poised to confront challenging times, as the pressing issue of soaring living costs remains unresolved. Adding to the complexity, the Bank of England is likely to raise interest rates, amplifying the burden of increased rent and mortgage expenses.

During his appearance on the Today Programme, Conservative MP John Glen was confronted by Robinson, who skillfully underscored that prices continue to surge at an unsustainable pace for millions. Robinson further dismantled Conservative assertions that their policies were responsible for the decrease in inflation, clarifying that the drop was primarily due to falling global oil prices.

Robinson’s astute commentary continued as he pointed out, “The British economy remains 0.5% smaller than its pre-pandemic size, while the EU has expanded by 2.4% and the U.S. by 5.6%.” In response, Conservative MP John Glen attempted to vindicate the government’s economic performance by stating, “The British economy is still smaller than it was before the pandemic, 0.5% smaller, whereas the EU is 2.4% bigger than before the pandemic and the U.S. is 5.6% bigger.”

Robinson, however, retorted with a shrewd analogy, stating, “But if you’re flat on your back it’s quite easy to grow faster.”

