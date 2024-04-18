A Conservative councillor has been suspended after being found to have posted Islamaphobic comments on social media.

According to advocacy group Hope Not Hate, James Leppard, a Harlow councillor, made a number of deeply disturbing statements on Facebook, saying of Muslims that: “We really don’t need them here. They add nothing” and “endorsing” Islamophobic abuse of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

He also said the UK should “give them a wide berth and not allow any to come here” in a thread about the 2020 Vienna terror attacks.

Prior to taking his seat on the council, Leppard was the administrator of a small pro-Brexit Facebook group, ‘The Brexit Forum’, in which he discussed current affairs with a few hundred other Facebook users.

Leppard has been suspended by Harlow Conservatives, who have said: “Harlow Conservatives condemn any form of racism.

“Mr Leppard was suspended as soon as the matter was brought to our attention and a formal investigation into the allegations has now been launched.”

The leader of Harlow Labour, Chris Vince has issued there following statement: He said: “Time and time again, we have seen the Conservatives have an issue selecting candidates who harbour racist views.

“I call upon the Conservative leader of Harlow to instantly withdraw their support for Cllr Leppard in the upcoming local elections.

“These view have no place in Harlow. We are an inclusive town with a long track record of welcoming people from all faiths and backgrounds”.

