A Tory Brexiteer and former minister sent a less-than-subtle message in the Commons to Jeremy Hunt against “turning back” on Brexit.

It comes after the Chancellor was forced to deny he was the source of suggestions that the Government was considering pursuing a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

Peter Bone told the Commons during a session of House business questions that Mr Hunt should lead a debate called “Brexit a roaring success, no turning back”.

Speaking about the Brexit campaign group GrassRootsOut, Mr Bone said: “We wanted to end the free movement of people, we wanted to stop sending billions of pounds to the EU each and every year, and we wanted to make our own laws in our own country judged by our own judges.”