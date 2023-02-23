Therese Coffey gave a baffling response to being dubbed the ‘secretary of state for sewage, food shortages and rural poverty’ by a Labour MP in parliament today.

The environment secretary – who also told people to work more hours if they are struggling to buy food – came under scrutiny from Luke Pollard over food security and environment standards.

Pointing to labour shortages that have resulted in crops rotting in the fields, he said:

“Kids are going hungry in our communities and now we have rationing in supermarkets.

“Unless she wants to go down as the secretary of state for sewage, food shortages and rural poverty, what’s her plan?”

Coffey’s response is utterly baffling.

