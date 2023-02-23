Tesco has followed Aldi, Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

The UK’s biggest supermarket has introduced a temporary buying limit of three items per customer on tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers as a precautionary measure.

The supermarket said it was working hard with its suppliers to ensure a good supply of vegetables for customers in light of temporary supply challenges on some lines due to adverse weather conditions abroad.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.

A number of people have taken to social media to share pictures of well-stocked shelves in Europe.

Well France is getting plenty of local, Spanish and Moroccan tomatoes.



Beautiful choice too… Free marketeers love choice. pic.twitter.com/SyqC95Kb4V — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) February 22, 2023

And even in Kyiv!

War Diary Day 365

Lots of tomatoes in Kyiv

Brexit was a rare Russian victory pic.twitter.com/y2hPTondMN — John Sweeney (@johnsweeneyroar) February 23, 2023

One Eurostar staff member posted a video from a supermarket encouraging Brits to take a two-hour trip from London to stock up on supplies.

Good afternoon from Tomatoland! Just over 2 hours by train from London. Need to stock up? Jump on a eurostar… pic.twitter.com/gVu9XLCCSp — Justin on eurostar (@EurostarJustinp) February 22, 2023

But according to one Telegraph commentator, Brexit has nothing to do with the fresh food shortages, nor has the adverse weather.

In his opinion, we should be laying the blame on Net zero and virtue-signalling.

Jamie Blackett, a farmer in Dumfriesshire, said the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) is “still in the grip of the Green Blob and wholly uninterested in the messy business of producing food.”

He said net zero targets mean farming land is increasingly being ‘rewilded’ when it could be regenerated, while trees are favoured over crops and animals.

Blackett also called for less reliance on Europe for our food, saying we should start building our own greenhouses.

But farmers, whose confidence in the Government’s agricultural policy has plummeted, “need to feel more confident that they will be supported before they invest”.

And therein lies the rub.

