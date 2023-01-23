An LBC caller says he has “no regrets” after he was “fundamentally sacked” for speaking out about government corruption.
Stuart in Finchley rang in to the James O’Brien show on July 5th of last year calling for the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the 10 Downing Street press office to resign.
He said he was suspended from duties after the phone call pending an investigation and ultimately sacked three months on.
Speaking to O’Brien, he said: “I stand by my phone call that day and what I did. I don’t regret it in the slightest.”
Later in the exchange, Stuart told James that although he lost his job but that nothing has changed.
He said: “If I had done what I’d done, lost my job and things had changed – you know what? I could have lived with that.
“But the fact I’ve done what I’ve done and lost my job because of it and yet nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.
“And I’m back on again today six months later to tell your listeners we need to wake up now to this.
“This is corruption of the highest level. And we cannot accept this anymore.”
