An LBC caller says he has “no regrets” after he was “fundamentally sacked” for speaking out about government corruption.

Stuart in Finchley rang in to the James O’Brien show on July 5th of last year calling for the Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and the 10 Downing Street press office to resign.

He said he was suspended from duties after the phone call pending an investigation and ultimately sacked three months on.

The caller on @lbc right right now talking to @mrjamesob is a lucid, honest and clear account of the corruption that infests the current government. A former civil servant, sacked because he believed in upholding high standards in office. Wow. — Beverley Knight💙 (@Beverleyknight) January 23, 2023

Speaking to O’Brien, he said: “I stand by my phone call that day and what I did. I don’t regret it in the slightest.”

Later in the exchange, Stuart told James that although he lost his job but that nothing has changed.

He said: “If I had done what I’d done, lost my job and things had changed – you know what? I could have lived with that.

“But the fact I’ve done what I’ve done and lost my job because of it and yet nothing has changed. Nothing has changed.

“And I’m back on again today six months later to tell your listeners we need to wake up now to this.

“This is corruption of the highest level. And we cannot accept this anymore.”

This caller was sacked as a civil servant after he spoke to James O'Brien about government corruption back in July, he says he has no regrets amid the Nadhim Zahawi tax scandal…



'…I feel sick to the stomach, I put my job on the line and nothing has changed.'@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/bDhkhkA7uT — LBC (@LBC) January 23, 2023

Related: Britishvolt closure a ‘monument to global Britain’s empty hype’