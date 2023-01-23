The Daily Mail’s attempt at blaming poor people for the ongoing economic crisis has been widely discredited on social media.
With news that the impending recession is likely to be longer and more severe than was originally expected, the right-wing rag looked to do what they do best by scapegoating the most vulnerable in society.
They reported that there has been a “shocking rise” in what they call the “something for nothing Britain” based on a Civitas study.
Civitas is one of the think tanks based on Tufton Street which were widely credited for informing Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget that put the economy into a death spiral.
And according to Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov, it didn’t take long to find holes in their report.
Posting on Twitter, he said: “What the Daily Mail’s front page doesn’t mention is that their figure of people getting “something for nothing” includes around 11 million pensioners, according to the very report their story is based on.”
Others were quick to point out that there were a few discrepancies found elsewhere too.
Here’s a pick of the reacton:
Related: Britishvolt closure a ‘monument to global Britain’s empty hype’