The Daily Mail’s attempt at blaming poor people for the ongoing economic crisis has been widely discredited on social media.

With news that the impending recession is likely to be longer and more severe than was originally expected, the right-wing rag looked to do what they do best by scapegoating the most vulnerable in society.

They reported that there has been a “shocking rise” in what they call the “something for nothing Britain” based on a Civitas study.

Civitas is one of the think tanks based on Tufton Street which were widely credited for informing Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget that put the economy into a death spiral.

And according to Byline Times reporter Adam Bienkov, it didn’t take long to find holes in their report.

Posting on Twitter, he said: “What the Daily Mail’s front page doesn’t mention is that their figure of people getting “something for nothing” includes around 11 million pensioners, according to the very report their story is based on.”

Others were quick to point out that there were a few discrepancies found elsewhere too.

Here’s a pick of the reacton:

"Top 10% of earners pay half of tax" shrieks the Daily Mail.



But the richest 1% get TWO THIRDS of new wealth. So the top 10% still aren't paying anything like their fair share of tax.



Lack of context once again leaves Mail readers ignorant, misled, and angry at the wrong thing. pic.twitter.com/g0wGoUfBPb — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) January 22, 2023

Reminder that the Daily Mail and its Billionaire owner Lord Rothermere a French Non-Dom pay £0 tax EVERY SINGLE YEAR. pic.twitter.com/Tnbb0i3JPN — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) January 22, 2023

The front page of Daily Mail today claiming the average Brit gets more off the state than what they pay in tax. This is quite blatant, clear, and nasty gaslighting from Tories, who want you to stop talking about THEIR tax affairs. We're NOT all the same. They're corrupt. — Vittoria (@Vitt2TsNoC) January 23, 2023

Fun fact : The so called ‘newspaper’ Daily Mail’ owner is registered OFFSHORE. He doesn’t pay taxes in UK.

Yet he has the temerity to call us, who oppose Brexit ‘Enemies of the People’

This is bloody travesty.



And Daily Mail was officially supporting Adolf Hitler & The Nazis. — Georgi🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇪🇧🇬 (@NachevSiana) January 12, 2023

Unsurprisingly the report quoted by the Daily Mail is from Civitas which is based at 55 Tufton Street.



Who funds Civitas?



Who funds 55 Tufton Street?#TuftonStreet #Civitas pic.twitter.com/xgjhIJu0hc — Central Bylines (@CentralBylines) January 23, 2023

