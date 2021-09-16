Christmas shoppers have been warned against getting caught out by unexpected post-Brexit charges when buying gifts from the EU.
Changes introduced on 1 January mean some UK consumers buying presents for family and friends from EU businesses may need to pay customs charges when their goods are delivered.
Stocking fillers and other small items will not attract charges but HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) warned that people buying excise goods – tobacco or alcohol – or ordering luxury items or presents in consignments worth more than £135 will be affected.
New charges
VAT will still apply on purchases made in consignments worth less than £135 but should be charged by the seller at the point of sale.
Anyone buying a more expensive product from abroad may need to pay import VAT, customs duty and excise duty when they receive their order.
The amount will depend on a range of factors and consumers should check with the seller beforehand to ensure they do not face any surprises, HMRC said.
A spokesman added: “With 100 days until Christmas, we want to remind shoppers of the changes introduced since January 1 so that their present-buying experience is as smooth as possible, and that online shoppers don’t inadvertently get caught out by any unexpected charges.”
£300 fees
Which? consumer rights spokesman Adam French said: “Which? research found that many shoppers experienced issues when ordering online from the EU after the end of the transition period – with some facing additional delivery or handling fees of up to £300.
“We have previously called on the Government to be more upfront about the new delivery charges people will face when shopping from the EU so we are pleased to see HMRC take this advice on board in time for the festive season. Businesses should also be clear about any extra charges so people can continue to shop across borders without any unnecessary complications.
“If you’re ordering presents from the EU or abroad this Christmas, make sure to check if you will be charged extra fees and read the fine print on the return policies.”
Gov.uk includes a guide to possible charges as well as information about how to dispute a charge, return unwanted goods and to get a refund on charges paid.
Related: Almost half of Boris’s new Cabinet are Oxbridge alumni
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .