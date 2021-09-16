Almost half of Boris Johnson’s new Cabinet went to Oxford or Cambridge universities and 60 per cent attended a private school, a social mobility charity has said.

The percentage privately educated is down slightly on the Prime Minister’s previous cabinets, data from the Sutton Trust suggested.

The figure was 64 per cent in his first Cabinet in 2019, and 65 per cent in a 2020 reshuffle, the charity said.

🔄RESHUFFLE UPDATE🔄



📚 60% of the new Cabinet post reshuffle attended a private school, compared to ~7% of the UK population.



🎓27% attended both an independent school and Oxbridge pic.twitter.com/jDEbhk0GPa — The Sutton Trust (@suttontrust) September 15, 2021

In its analysis of the educational background of the new Cabinet announced on Wednesday, the trust said the 2021 percentage for private education compares to 29 per cent when it comes to all MPs in the House of Commons.

The Sutton Trust said there has been a slight increase in the proportion of the new Cabinet educated at comprehensives, from 27 per cent last year to a third now.

While 46 per cent of those in the latest Cabinet studied at Oxford or Cambridge, the figure compares with 27 per cent of all Conservative MPs, 18 per cent of Labour MPs and 24 per cent of all MPs.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Housing Secretary Michael Gove and Chancellor Rishi Sunak all attended Oxford University.

The trust said just over a quarter of Cabinet ministers attended both independent schools and Oxbridge.

The trust said its analysis includes 30 ministers and assumes Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg and Attorney General Suella Braverman will attend Cabinet.

Related: MPs back motion to cancel Universal Credit cut