A candlelit vigil has been held outside the Department for Education in memory of Brianna Ghey.

Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London, holding trans pride flags and placards.

A minute’s silence for Brianna was held at 7pm.

Bouquets of flowers and a sign saying RIP Brianna were left at the door of the building.

The crowd chanted: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?

“Stand up, fight back.”

They could also be heard chanting “f**k Keir Starmer” in response to the Labour leader’s apparent silence on the matter.

Watch the footage below:

