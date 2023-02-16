A candlelit vigil has been held outside the Department for Education in memory of Brianna Ghey.
Brianna, who was a transgender girl from Birchwood in Warrington, was found by members of the public as she lay with fatal stab wounds on a path in Culcheth Linear Park at around 3.13pm on Saturday.
Two teenagers charged with her murder were remanded into custody by a district judge on Wednesday.
Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the department building in central London, holding trans pride flags and placards.
A minute’s silence for Brianna was held at 7pm.
Bouquets of flowers and a sign saying RIP Brianna were left at the door of the building.
The crowd chanted: “When trans rights are under attack, what do you do?
“Stand up, fight back.”
They could also be heard chanting “f**k Keir Starmer” in response to the Labour leader’s apparent silence on the matter.
Watch the footage below:
