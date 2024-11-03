Elon Musk may well be doing Donald Trump’s bidding during this frenzied US Election cycle – but putting himself front and centre of the campaign is opening him up to a lot of public roastings. This weekend, Cardi B put her way with words to good use.

Elon Musk hits-out at Cardi B, but it doesn’t end well

Fresh from being called a ‘dipshit’ by Kamala Harris’ running mate Tim Walz, the tech billionaire hasn’t been deterred by criticism. When is he ever? But on Saturday, Musk ended up starting a row that has cut him down to size.

He took aim at the rap superstar Cardi B, following her appearance at a rally for the Democrats. There was an issue with her autocue, leading to a pause in proceedings. Elon then took to the website he has somewhat personally mangled, calling the artist ‘a puppet’.

The SpaceX owner slammed her for being ‘inauthentic and unempathetic’. Strong words. But there was a return ace coming his way. Cardi B slammed his anti-establisment credentials, claiming that he ‘knows nothing’ about the American struggle.

She championed herself as a product of poverty, and even hit him where it hurts, asking Musk to ‘fix her algorithm’ – referencing a series of unpopular changes he made to Twitter. Which, of course, has been rebranded to ‘X’ for some reason.

“I’m not a puppet Elon.. I’m a daughter of two immigrant parents that had to work their ass off to provide for me! I’m a product of welfare, I’m a product of section 8, I’m a product of poverty…”

“And I’m also a product of what happens when the system is set up against you….But you don’t know nothing about that. You don’t know not one thing about the American struggle… PS, fix my algorithm!” | Cardi B