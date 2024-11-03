Two Australian mathematicians have proved that Karl Pilkington could have been right all along about the infinite monkey theory.

The old adage that, if given an infinite amount of time, a monkey pressing keys on a typewriter would eventually write the complete works of William Shakespeare has been called into question in a new peer-reviewed study by researchers Stephen Woodcock and Jay Falletta.

They found that the time it would take for a typing monkey to replicate Shakespeare’s plays, sonnets and poems would be longer than the lifespan of our universe.

This means that while mathematically true, the theorem is “misleading”, thus proving Karl Pilkington is absolutely right here:

