A local Caerphilly man has spelled out exactly why Reform fell to defeat in the local by-election in the Welsh town this week.

Lindsay Whittle was voted Senedd MP for Plaid Cymru after winning 47.4% of the vote, with Reform UK’s Llŷr Powell in second with 36%.

Labour had been widely expected to lose the seat, but it was Reform who narrowly led polling in the days and weeks before the election.

What seems to have denied them the win was a remarkable turnout of 50.43% – up from 41% in the last Caerphilly vote in 2021 – with people voting tactically to stop a Reform win.

If the level of anti-Reform sentiment surprised pollsters and the media, it was perhaps little surprise to many of the residents of Caerphilly.

One man managed to perfectly sum up why Reform fell to defeat in Caerphilly, labelling them a “load of multimillionaires from England” who have not “got any interest” in local issues.

Speaking to PoliticsJOE, he said: “Nigel Farage’s rhetoric is ‘stop the boats’ and everyone seems to think that if the boats stop then everything is going to be alright, but it’s far more than the boats isn’t it?”

The man pointed to Farage’s role in Brexit and the damage that has done to the UK, before saying Farage was “just peddling the same old story.”

He finished by saying: “I don’t think Reform have got any interest in what goes on around here. They’re just a load of multimillionaires from England.

“They’re shipping them all in, walking around with their suits on. I don’t think they care about community, I know they don’t.”

