Brits would decisively support rejoining the European Union if a new referendum were held, according to the latest polling from YouGov, with clear majorities emerging across all age groups – especially among younger voters.

The survey finds that 63 per cent of the UK population would vote to rejoin the EU, compared with 37 per cent who would choose to remain outside the bloc. Support is even more pronounced among younger adults: 86 per cent of those aged 18–25 say they would back rejoining, with just 14 per cent preferring to stay out.

Even among older voters – often seen as the demographic most supportive of Brexit – opinion appears to have shifted. Among those who are now retired, 60 per cent would vote to rejoin, compared with 40 per cent who would keep the UK outside the EU.

The findings come as the country approaches a symbolic milestone. It will soon be ten years since the 23 June 2016 referendum in which the UK voted 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the European Union, triggering years of political upheaval and economic debate.

Latest YouGov Brext Poll numbers



From all the UK population



63% – Rejoin EU

37% – Stay Out of EU



Among the 18-25 demographic



86% – Rejoin EU

14% – Stay Out of EU



From those now retired



60% – Rejoin EU

40% – Stay Out of EU

Since formally exiting the EU in 2020, polls have consistently suggested growing “Bregret” among the public, with concerns over trade barriers, economic growth and freedom of movement frequently cited as reasons for changing views.

The latest figures reinforce a widening generational divide, with younger Britons – many of whom were too young to vote in 2016 – now forming the strongest bloc in favour of closer ties with Europe.

While there is currently no indication that a second referendum is imminent, the polling underscores how dramatically public opinion may have shifted in the decade since the original vote.