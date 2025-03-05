Parts of the British press have condemned JD Vance after he suggested the UK was a “random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

The Vice-President made the comments on Tuesday as he discussed plans to send a peacekeeping force of 20,000 British and French troops to Ukraine when he made the comments.

He disapproved of the proposals, saying that the only way to ensure lasting peace was to give the US an economic interest in Ukraine.

“If you want real security guarantees, if you want to actually ensure that Vladimir Putin does not invade Ukraine again, the very best security guarantee is to give Americans economic upside in the future of Ukraine.”

He added: “That is a way better security guarantee than 20,000 troops from some random country that hasn’t fought a war in 30 or 40 years.”

Vance was roundly condemned for the comments by British politicians on all sides – although Kemi Badenoch refused to call him out – and now the press have slammed the Republican as well for his comments.

In their front page. the Mirror labelled Vance a “disgrace” and described his comments as “Trump’s sidekick’s slur.”

Meanwhile, the Daily Express slammed Vance as a “clown”, saying that his words were a “slur on 636 war heroes.”

This is a reference to the number of UK military personnel who died fighting alongside the United States in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The Daily Star stayed true to form as they coined the vice-president “JD Dunce.”

JD DUNCE lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/jKGVr10JTz — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 4, 2025

The British tabloids’ response to JD Vance’s disrespectful comments about the British military. pic.twitter.com/C0HNmxZ8D2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 4, 2025

Related: ‘Go ski in Russia!’ – Angry protesters disrupt JD Vance’s skiing trip