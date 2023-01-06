The Conservatives have put out an ad for what is possibly the toughest job in politics this week.

With favourable press coverage hard to come by the party is on the lookout for a comms professional who can “generate good publicity for the Conservative Party and to minimise negative publicity”.

The advert for the permanent, 36-hour job – spotted by The Spectator’s diary editor James Heale – requires the successful applicant to be in “constant communication with lobby correspondents and other journalists” in classic Malcolm Tucker style.

It also requires an “excellent mix” of a long list of capabilities and a track record – you know, one better than the Conservatives’ 13 years in government.

On the list are a “university degree or equivalent experience” (no mention of Eton), “campaigning experience”, the ability to “react rapidly to negative stories and minimising their impact” and to “oversee administrative aspects” of the press office such as “holiday entitlement”, “expenses reimbursements” and “HR issues”.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to whichever soul is brave enough to put forward their name.

CCHQ now hiring for a new Head of Press – responsibilities include "constant communication with lobby correspondents" and to "react rapidly to negative stories and minimising their impact."https://t.co/gzXN9DeZo3 — James Heale (@JAHeale) January 5, 2023

