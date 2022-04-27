Boris Johnson was forced to field some tricky questions as he kicked off his TalkTV debut with Tom Newton.

The prime minister looked to court viewers on the newly-launched channel – already compared to GB News and Fox News by viewers – ahead of the local elections.

But he was confronted with some tasty questions.

The PM was asked if he referred to the rebel Tory, who submitted a letter of no confidence in the prime minister, as “that c*** Ellwood”.

“No,” Mr Johnson said, rebuffing the suggestion during an interview with Newton.

“Let me just remind you of my golden rule: I think as a politician and as prime minister, you’re better off talking about the things people want you to do and want you to fix.”

Boris Johnson denies calling Tory MP Tobias Ellwood a "cunt" pic.twitter.com/ETQqFOcCH7 — Despatch Box UK (@despatchboxuk) April 26, 2022

