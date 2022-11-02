Boris Johnson – fresh from courting Hollywood talent agencies – has landed a gig promoting cryptocurrencies at a Singapore conference.
The former prime minister has been jetting around the world since his leadership bid ended in tears.
He is expected to earn millions of pounds over the next few years from speaking arrangements.
Somewhat unexpectedly, one of them will be alongside former US vice president Dick Cheney at a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference.
Johnson will serve as the keynote speaker for the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancement (ISBA) Conference on December 2nd in Singapore.
What the two men will contribute to the conference about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is unclear as neither has explicitly expressed interest in the topic.
The conference is being organized by ParallelChain Lab, a blockchain technology company that “is reimaginging the use of blockchain in the digital economy.”
Upon hearing the news, people on Twitter expressed puzzlement.
Here’s a pick of the best reactions:
