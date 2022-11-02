Boris Johnson – fresh from courting Hollywood talent agencies – has landed a gig promoting cryptocurrencies at a Singapore conference.

The former prime minister has been jetting around the world since his leadership bid ended in tears.

He is expected to earn millions of pounds over the next few years from speaking arrangements.

Somewhat unexpectedly, one of them will be alongside former US vice president Dick Cheney at a blockchain and cryptocurrency conference.

Johnson will serve as the keynote speaker for the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancement (ISBA) Conference on December 2nd in Singapore.

What the two men will contribute to the conference about blockchain technology and cryptocurrency is unclear as neither has explicitly expressed interest in the topic.

The conference is being organized by ParallelChain Lab, a blockchain technology company that “is reimaginging the use of blockchain in the digital economy.”

Upon hearing the news, people on Twitter expressed puzzlement.

Here’s a pick of the best reactions:

Have to say if I really did want to learn more about "blockchain advancements" I wouldn't ask Boris Johnson. https://t.co/KGSwNSHWav — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) November 1, 2022

Who exactly is the target market for a Boris Johnson / Dick Cheney crypto-currency conference? Seriously who told Dick Cheney about crypto? https://t.co/yd7RgcAo6D — LSD Roux 🏳️‍🌈 (@luke_roux) November 1, 2022

“And Boris Johnson to be keynote speaker at blockchain conference in Singapore” pic.twitter.com/QKbY2CZKnK — EXCL: etc (@hootsyhoots) November 1, 2022

I guess this was only a matter of time but still, ROFL.



Boris Johnson to be a keynote speaker at the "International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements"

https://t.co/nSXXYaNPkB via @benzinga pic.twitter.com/E4xM7EGKvq — Jemima Kelly (@jemimajoanna) November 1, 2022

From Prime Minister of the United Kingdom to shilling for bitcoin with Dick Cheney, in three short months. pic.twitter.com/6ZQ1Vvzwp3 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 1, 2022

