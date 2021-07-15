Boris Johnson continued to feel the heat over his response to racist abuse today.
The prime minister was among several high-ranking politicians to be called out over their role in fostering an environment of xenophobia and hate in the aftermath of England’s defeat to Italy at the weekend.
Gary Neville said the racist attacks endured by players such as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka in the aftermath of the game came as “no surprise to him.”
“The prime minister said that it was okay for the population of this country to boo those players who were trying to promote equality and defend against racism. It starts at the very top and so for me,” he said.
Culture war
Johnson was the topic of debate on Jeremy Vine today after Sir Keir Starmer accused him of stoking a culture war during Prime Minister’s Questions.
“We could all see what’s happened here,” the Labour leader said. “The government has been trying to stoke a culture war and they’ve realised they’re on the wrong side, and now they’re hoping nobody has noticed.
“Why else would a Conservative MP boast that he’s not watching his own team? Why else would another Conservative MP say that Marcus Rashford spends too much time playing politics when he’s actually trying to feed children that the government won’t?
“And why will the prime minister refuse time and time again – even now – to condemn those who boo our players for standing up against racism?
Was Starmer right
Sarkar sided with Starmer on the Jeremy Vine show, arguing that Johnson has done “more to mainstream racism than any anonymous social media account”.
Boris Johnson has done more to mainstream racism than any anonymous social media account #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/k94VCxnmQy— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) July 15, 2021
While Sky News presenter Beth Rigby also took aim at Johnson during a press briefing in Coventry.
Here’s what she had to say:
Beth Rigby just called out Boris Johnson for racism… HARD.— Femi (@Femi_Sorry) July 15, 2021
Thank you @BethRigby pic.twitter.com/fbkDOFvajx
Related: Johnny Mercer joins Tory revolt as he says: Mings is right
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .