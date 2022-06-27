Boris Johnson has entered a new week hoping to put two tough by-election defeats behind him, as he seeks to bolster faith in his leadership for the time being – if not into the next decade.

He has has risked further angering his Tory critics by claiming he aims to be prime minister into the 2030s, yes you read that right.

Speaking while in Rwanda for the Commonwealth heads of government summit, he said he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections.

Early election

Labour, meanwhile, challenged the Tories to call an early election, with leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Mr Johnson: “Bring it on.”

Asked in Rwanda if he believed questions over his leadership were settled, Mr Johnson replied: “Yes.”

But the expressions of discontent have kept on coming from his own backbenches, with Damian Green, who chairs the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, warning the Government “needs to alter both its style and content” and calling on Cabinet members with leadership hopes to show their stripes.

On Sunday night, William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour he has concerns for the security of his seat – and for those of colleagues “with majorities much larger than mine” – which would likely be assuaged by Mr Johnson’s departure.

2030 reactions

So the PM thinks he will still be in the top job into the 2030? stop sniggering at the back!

It did leave people saying the same thing though:

1.

When Boris Johnson got up the day after those by election defeats and said he wanted to be Prime Minister past 2030 he did just mean after half eight that evening — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) June 25, 2022

2.

I back Boris Johnson to be the UK Prime Minister until 2030



That 20.30 this evening



After that he can fuck off. — Ryder 🇮🇪 🇪🇺 (@Ryder56004614) June 27, 2022

3.

I would bet my last rolo that Boris Johnson will not be PM in 2030. — Siobhan Benita 🇺🇦🌻 (@SiobhanBenita) June 26, 2022

4.

'I think it's more about surviving 3 weeks rather than 3 terms'

Boris Johnson has said he is "actively thinking" about a third term as Prime Minister into the mid 2030's.

University of Liverpool Professor of Politics Jon Tonge spoke to #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/EnTiku6yyx pic.twitter.com/z0ry6HYfvJ — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) June 26, 2022

5.

#BorisJohnson #BorisTheLiar has said he wants to be PM until 2030. He doesn’t say if that’s the year or the time. — Count Down (Think that's how you spell it!) #GTTO (@kelvin_fay) June 26, 2022

6.

I understand Boris Johnson wants to be Prime Minister until 2030… is he resigning tonight at 830pm?… — Lord Ashcroft (@LordAshcroft) June 26, 2022

Related: