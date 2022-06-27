Boris Johnson has entered a new week hoping to put two tough by-election defeats behind him, as he seeks to bolster faith in his leadership for the time being – if not into the next decade.
He has has risked further angering his Tory critics by claiming he aims to be prime minister into the 2030s, yes you read that right.
Speaking while in Rwanda for the Commonwealth heads of government summit, he said he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections.
Early election
Labour, meanwhile, challenged the Tories to call an early election, with leader Sir Keir Starmer telling Mr Johnson: “Bring it on.”
Asked in Rwanda if he believed questions over his leadership were settled, Mr Johnson replied: “Yes.”
But the expressions of discontent have kept on coming from his own backbenches, with Damian Green, who chairs the One Nation caucus of Tory MPs, warning the Government “needs to alter both its style and content” and calling on Cabinet members with leadership hopes to show their stripes.
On Sunday night, William Wragg, the Tory chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour he has concerns for the security of his seat – and for those of colleagues “with majorities much larger than mine” – which would likely be assuaged by Mr Johnson’s departure.
2030 reactions
So the PM thinks he will still be in the top job into the 2030? stop sniggering at the back!
It did leave people saying the same thing though:
