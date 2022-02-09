Boris Johnson was hit with new “bombshell” evidence of ‘Partygate’ wrongdoings as he headed to face MPs in the Commons this afternoon.

A new image emerged showing the prime minister and other members of staff next to an open bottle of champagne during the No. 10 Christmas quiz in December 2020.

At the time, London was still under Tier 2 social Covid restrictions, which banned mixing between two or more people from different households.

EXCL: New bombshell image shows Boris Johnson with open bottle of bubbly at No 10 Christmas quiz https://t.co/2eK8mNvjdu — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 9, 2022

The picture, revealed by the Mirror, appears to have been taken via the virtual quiz itself and shows the prime minister flanked by three members of staff and a bottle of Verve Clicquot.

Fabian Hamilton, the Labour representative for Leeds North East, told the PM of the picture during PMQs, but Johnson defended his actions, saying, “he is completely in error”.

.@FabianLeedsNE told Boris Johnson about the photo of him surrounded by booze and people wearing tinsel, minutes after it emerged.



Johnson told the MP he must be “in error” #PMQs pic.twitter.com/ulo9BY1g80 — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) February 9, 2022

However, Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings has already chimed in on the picture, saying there are “waaaaay better” pictures of the PM and, presumably, other members of his staff out there.

there's waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat — Dominic Cummings (@Dominic2306) February 9, 2022

