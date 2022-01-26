Boris Johnson is 16/1 that Boris Johnson will be ambushed with cake during today’s Prime Minister’s Questions session.

‘Partygate’ has been dominating the headlines and it’s likely that Keir Starmer will use all six of his allotted question on the matter at 6/4. The leader of the opposition is also 5/4 to mention ‘cake’ at any point during this afternoon’s session.

The PM is 8/1 to announce his resignation in Parliament today, while a Conservative backbencher to call for his resignation is 3/1.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “Boris Johnson loyalist Conor Burns leapt to the PM’s defence last night with claims he was ‘ambushed by cake’ but with Sue Gray’s report set to be published today, this afternoon’s Parliamentary session will be anything but a piece of cake for the Tory cabinet.

“We go 16/1 that a cake will appear at today’s questions, and 5/4 that ‘cake’ will be mentioned by the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer.”

Keir Starmer To Mention Cake At Any Point During PMQs 5/4 The Leader Of The Opposition To Use All 6 Allotted Questions On ‘Partygate’ 6/4 Tory Backbencher To Call For PMs Resignation During PMQs 3/1 Boris Johnson To Announce Resignation During PMQs 8/1 Tory MP To Defect To An Opposition Party During PMQs 8/1 Boris To Be Ambushed With Cake During PMQs (Cake To Appear) 16/1

Related: ‘There are straightforward solutions’: Noam Chomsky talks Boris Johnson, climate change, Covid and Ukraine