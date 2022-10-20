Bookmakers PaddyPower has suspended betting on Liz Truss vacating her position this month as the prime minister meets with Sir Graham Brady.

Number 10 has confirmed that the PM requested a meeting with the chairman of the 1922 Committee today.

BREAKING: Prime Minister Liz Truss is meeting Graham Brady, the 1922 Committee chairman who is in charge of leadership votes, an official says https://t.co/kQ60bNvcJ7 pic.twitter.com/OkImh5Snmt — Bloomberg UK (@BloombergUK) October 20, 2022

It comes following another turbulent day in parliament in which the home secretary was forced to resign and the chief whip was thought to have gone the same way, before being reinstated just hours later.

Thursday morning saw six Tories – Sir Gary Streeter, Sheryll Murray, Miriam Catets, Steve Double, Henry Smith and Matthew Offord – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.

A total of 12 MPs have called for her to go in total.

Crispin Blunt became the first Tory MP to publicly call for her to resign on October 16, and five others made their declarations before the chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday night.